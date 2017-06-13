85 Types of Kisses Everyone Should Experience at Least Once

This Summer, maybe you'll get lucky enough to have the kiss of a lifetime. To give you an idea of how you should make the most of the season of sandy kisses and Summer lovin', we bring you some of our favorite kissing GIFs — from sweet and innocent to hot and heavy — for every relationship status. Think of it as your kiss bucket list. Here are 85 examples of the best kinds of kisses. Let's get smooching!



38 of the Best Disney Kisses of All Time Related