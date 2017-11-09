 Skip Nav
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
Instead of Tossing the Bouquet, This Bride Shot It Into the Sky With Her Bow and Arrow

What do you get when you combine a country farm, a gorgeous couple, and Lord of the Rings? A Nashville wedding that's equally as beautiful as it is epic. Alyssa and Sean took their love for the series to the next level by making it the theme of their nuptials. Her brother officiated the ceremony dressed as Elrond and her father was dressed as Gandalf while hobbits and elves made up the guest list. Alyssa even designed her breathtaking gown herself!

"Another favorite moment was when instead of tossing her bouquet, Alyssa shot it into the sky with her bow and arrow, which was pretty rad," said their photographer.

See the wedding that Tolkien would be proud of.

