1 Man Just Flawlessly Executed the Disneyland Proposal of Our Dreams

It's no secret we're suckers for a sweet proposal, especially when it takes place at the happiest place on earth. Although most Disney park proposals happen with Cinderella's castle as the backdrop, one man decided to take a slightly less conventional route by popping the question on Splash Mountain. And man, was it epic!

We've already witnessed the hilarious mishaps that can result from attempting a proposal on this ride, but Reddit user eugenius310 just executed it flawlessly when he proposed to his boyfriend, Chris, with a sign while soaring down the slippery mountain.

When he posted the adorable snapshot on Reddit, he explained how the couple arrived at the park first thing in the morning, as he wanted to secure a solo log on Splash Mountain. Before boarding the ride, he told Chris to make a surprised face for the camera during the ride's big drop. "Little did he know I was going to be behind him proposing with a sign! I quickly hid the sign away after the drop and when we exited the ride we walked to see our photo and he was shocked."

Not so surprisingly, Chris said yes when his boyfriend got down on one knee to officially ask the big question. This proposal made quite the splash (sorry, couldn't resist a pun attempt) on Reddit, quickly racking up more than 1,000 comments from people marveling at how sweet it is. Congrats to the newly engaged couple!