True Story: Man Sues Woman For Texting During Their First Date at a Movie Theater
Relationships
10 Little Things That Mean SO Much to Women
LGBTQ
10 Encouraging Cards to Support Someone Transitioning Genders
Wedding
This Colorful Lakefront Wedding Looks Like the Summer Party We've Always Wanted to Attend

Man Sues Woman For Texting During Movie Date

True Story: Man Sues Woman For Texting During Their First Date at a Movie Theater

A man in Austin wasn't thrilled when a woman texted during their first date at a movie theater, so he decided to sue her. Yes, sue her. As reported in The Austin American-Statesman, 37-year-old Brandon Vezmar is suing a 35-year-old woman for $17.31, the price of a movie ticket to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 3D.

The pair met online and, according to Vezmar, the woman started texting on her cell phone about 15 minutes into the movie. "It was kind of the first date from hell," he said. "This is like one of my biggest pet peeves."

He claims that she refused to stop texting when he asked, and after he suggested she go outside to text, she left the theater and didn't return. Since the pair had taken her car to the theater, he was left without a ride.

ADVERTISEMENT

When she was called by The Austin American-Statesman, she hadn't heard about the claim against her. "Oh my god," she said. "This is crazy." She explained that after the movie, Vezmar called her and asked her to pay him back, but she didn't because he'd taken her out on a date.

Oh, and meanwhile, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, James Gunn, heard about the story via Twitter and shared his two cents: "Why stop at suing? She deserves jail time!"

Image Source: Flickr user estudiante
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds