This Guy Wrote Down All the Reasons His Wife Cries, and It'll Crack You Up

Sometimes women just need to let out a good cry, and we might not even know the reason, let alone remember it a week later. So when one husband couldn't begin to keep up with the reasons for his wife's tears, he decided to write them down. As he said in his Reddit post, "My wife cries at absolutely anything. I mean, ANYTHING. So i started writing the reasons down because reasons."

The resulting notebook is hilarious, with reasons from "she was hungover and saw a picture of a piglet" (aw) to "I waited until it was dark and pretended to be the Babadook" (duh). One commenter wrote, "To be fair, I'm a grown ass man and that one might even make me cry." This is a pretty ingenious idea, right? Keeping tabs and then looking back on all the reasons you cried throughout the year will make you both cry from laughter!