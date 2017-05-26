5/26/17 5/26/17 POPSUGAR Love Summer Millennial Pink Summer Products 23 Summer Must Haves in the Season's Hottest Color — Millennial Pink! May 26, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 13 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. We just can't keep our minds off of millennial pink. This Summer, we are channeling fun and flirty vibes with products in the pretty hue. If you love it as much as us, you'll want to get your hands on these essentials ASAP! Take a look. RelatedThink (Millennial) Pink! 51 Products You and Your BFFs Will Swoon Over Shop Brands NARS · Anthropologie · Sundry · Kate Spade · Sunnylife · Urban Outfitters · adidas · Sam Edelman · American Needle I Am Fun Beach Towel Ban.do I Am Fun Beach Towel ($29, originally $38) Ban.do I Am Fun Beach Towel $29 from bando.com Buy Now No Bad Days One-Piece Swimsuit Ban.do No Bad Days One-Piece Swimsuit ($99) Ban.do No Bad Days One-Piece Swimsuit $99 from bando.com Buy Now Cat Eye Sunglasses Metallic Rose Cat Eye Sunnies ($15, originally $20) Metallic Rose Cat Eye Sunnies $15 from bando.com Buy Now Jumbo Heart Innertube Ban.do Jumbo Heart Innertube ($24) Ban.do Jumbo Heart Innertube $24 from bando.com Buy Now Nars Nail Polish Nars Nail Polish ($20) NARS Women's Nail Polish $20 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more NARS Nail Polish Flamingo Float Cross Body Bag Skinnydip Flamingo Float Cross Body Bag ($45) Asos Shoulder Bags Skinnydip Flamingo Float Cross Body Bag $45 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Shoulder Bags Pinch Provisions Micro Mini Kit Pinch Provisions Micro Mini Kit ($14) Urban Outfitters Bags & Cases Pinch Provisions Micro Mini Kit $14 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bags & Cases Pastel Pink Shampoo Brite Organix Make Me Pastel Pink Shampoo ($16) Urban Outfitters Beauty Products Brite Organix Make Me Pastel Pink Shampoo $16 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Beauty Products Brightening Eye Cream Saturday Skin Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream ($46) Urban Outfitters Eye Care Saturday Skin Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream $46 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Eye Care Flo Sunglasses Anthropologie Flo Sunglasses ($38) Anthropologie Flo Sunglasses $38 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Sunglasses Sundry Sun Pouch Sundry Sun Pouch ($68) Sundry Sun Pouch $68 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Sundry Bags Stellar Tote Anthropologie Stellar Tote ($128) Anthropologie Stellar Tote $128 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Duffels & Totes Camel March Wallet Kate Spade Camel March Wallet ($178) Kate Spade Spice things up camel march lacey $178 $125 from Kate Spade Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bags Luggage Tag Studio Note Luggage Tag ($9) Asos Luggage Studio Note Luggage Tag $9.50 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Luggage Neon Flamingo Light Sunnylife We All Need Somebody to Neon Light in Flamingo ($60) Sunnylife We All Need Somebody to Neon Light in Flamingo $59.99 from ModCloth Buy Now See more Sunnylife Decor Instant Camera Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera ($70) Urban Outfitters Home & Living Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera $70 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living Shell Vase Urban Outfitters Shell Vase ($14) Urban Outfitters Shell Vase $14 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Vases Ice Cream Cone Pool Float Urban Outfitters Ice Cream Cone Pool Float ($32) Urban Outfitters Ice Cream Cone Pool Float $32 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living Shell Pool Float Urban Outfitters Shell Pool Float ($48) Urban Outfitters Shell Pool Float $48 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living Giant Flamingo Pool Float Urban Outfitters Giant Flamingo Pool Float ($48) Urban Outfitters Giant Flamingo Pool Float $48 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living Classic Trefoil Backpack Adidas Classic Trefoil Backpack ($40) adidas Classic Trefoil Backpack $40 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more adidas Backpacks Inara City Sandals Sam Edelman Inara City Sandals ($120) Sam Edelman Inara City Sandals $120 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Sandals Cotton Baseball Cap American Needle Washed Cotton Baseball Cap ($24) American Needle Women's Washed Cotton Baseball Cap - Purple $24 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more American Needle Hats Share this post Gifts For WomenSummerGift GuideWomen