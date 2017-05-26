23 Summer Must Haves in the Season's Hottest Color — Millennial Pink!

 Skip Nav
We just can't keep our minds off of millennial pink. This Summer, we are channeling fun and flirty vibes with products in the pretty hue. If you love it as much as us, you'll want to get your hands on these essentials ASAP! Take a look.

I Am Fun Beach Towel
I Am Fun Beach Towel

Ban.do I Am Fun Beach Towel ($29, originally $38)

Ban.do I Am Fun Beach Towel
$29
from bando.com
Buy Now
No Bad Days One-Piece Swimsuit
No Bad Days One-Piece Swimsuit

Ban.do No Bad Days One-Piece Swimsuit ($99)

Ban.do No Bad Days One-Piece Swimsuit
$99
from bando.com
Buy Now
Cat Eye Sunglasses
Cat Eye Sunglasses

Metallic Rose Cat Eye Sunnies ($15, originally $20)

Metallic Rose Cat Eye Sunnies
$15
from bando.com
Buy Now
Jumbo Heart Innertube
Jumbo Heart Innertube

Ban.do Jumbo Heart Innertube ($24)

Ban.do Jumbo Heart Innertube
$24
from bando.com
Buy Now
Nars Nail Polish
Nars Nail Polish

Nars Nail Polish ($20)

NARS
Women's Nail Polish
$20
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more NARS Nail Polish
Flamingo Float Cross Body Bag
Flamingo Float Cross Body Bag

Skinnydip Flamingo Float Cross Body Bag ($45)

Asos Shoulder Bags
Skinnydip Flamingo Float Cross Body Bag
$45
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Shoulder Bags
Pinch Provisions Micro Mini Kit
Pinch Provisions Micro Mini Kit

Pinch Provisions Micro Mini Kit ($14)

Urban Outfitters Bags & Cases
Pinch Provisions Micro Mini Kit
$14
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bags & Cases
Pastel Pink Shampoo
Pastel Pink Shampoo

Brite Organix Make Me Pastel Pink Shampoo ($16)

Urban Outfitters Beauty Products
Brite Organix Make Me Pastel Pink Shampoo
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Beauty Products
Brightening Eye Cream
Brightening Eye Cream

Saturday Skin Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream ($46)

Urban Outfitters Eye Care
Saturday Skin Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream
$46
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Eye Care
Flo Sunglasses
Flo Sunglasses

Anthropologie Flo Sunglasses ($38)

Anthropologie
Flo Sunglasses
$38
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Sunglasses
Sundry Sun Pouch
Sundry Sun Pouch

Sundry Sun Pouch ($68)

Sundry
Sun Pouch
$68
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Sundry Bags
Stellar Tote
Stellar Tote

Anthropologie Stellar Tote ($128)

Anthropologie
Stellar Tote
$128
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Duffels & Totes
Camel March Wallet
Camel March Wallet

Kate Spade Camel March Wallet ($178)

Kate Spade
Spice things up camel march lacey
$178 $125
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bags
Luggage Tag
Luggage Tag

Studio Note Luggage Tag ($9)

Asos Luggage
Studio Note Luggage Tag
$9.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Luggage
Neon Flamingo Light
Neon Flamingo Light

Sunnylife We All Need Somebody to Neon Light in Flamingo ($60)

Sunnylife
We All Need Somebody to Neon Light in Flamingo
$59.99
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more Sunnylife Decor
Instant Camera
Instant Camera

Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera ($70)

Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera
$70
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Shell Vase
Shell Vase

Urban Outfitters Shell Vase ($14)

Urban Outfitters
Shell Vase
$14
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Vases
Ice Cream Cone Pool Float
Ice Cream Cone Pool Float

Urban Outfitters Ice Cream Cone Pool Float ($32)

Urban Outfitters
Ice Cream Cone Pool Float
$32
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Shell Pool Float
Shell Pool Float

Urban Outfitters Shell Pool Float ($48)

Urban Outfitters
Shell Pool Float
$48
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Giant Flamingo Pool Float
Giant Flamingo Pool Float

Urban Outfitters Giant Flamingo Pool Float ($48)

Urban Outfitters
Giant Flamingo Pool Float
$48
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Classic Trefoil Backpack
Classic Trefoil Backpack

Adidas Classic Trefoil Backpack ($40)

adidas
Classic Trefoil Backpack
$40
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more adidas Backpacks
Inara City Sandals
Inara City Sandals

Sam Edelman Inara City Sandals ($120)

Sam Edelman
Inara City Sandals
$120
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Sandals
Cotton Baseball Cap
Cotton Baseball Cap

American Needle Washed Cotton Baseball Cap ($24)

American Needle
Women's Washed Cotton Baseball Cap - Purple
$24
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more American Needle Hats
