Relationships
This Woman Survived a Shot to the Heart in Las Vegas Thanks to Her Firefighter Boyfriend
Holiday Living
35 Gifts For the Guy Who Basically Has Everything
Wedding Decor
35 Sparkly Details For Your New Year's Eve Wedding
22 Kiss-Friendly New Year's Eve Date Ideas

Planning to celebrate New Year's Eve with your love? No need to stress about fun date options, because we've got you covered with 22 sweet and sexy ideas. A cozy, intimate night in, a fancy evening out in your favorite party dress — whatever you have in mind, these suggestions are sure to help you ring in 2017 with a bit of romance. Check out these creative New Year's Eve date ideas to kick off the year with your sweetheart!

Put On Your Dancing Shoes
Have a Preparty Sunset Picnic
Plan a Sexy Movie Marathon
Stay at a Charming B&B
Go to a Concert
Have a Sexy Fireside Night
Try a Swanky City Restaurant
Bring Bubbly to the Beach
Taste Wines From 2016
Cozy Up Beside a Holiday Bonfire
Sip Peppermint Hot Cocoa
Take a Romantic Nighttime Stroll
Have a Skate Date
Take a Dinner Boat Cruise
Enjoy Dinner in Bed
Use Your Favorite Massage Oils
Brainstorm Resolutions Over Dessert
Have a Board-Game Tournament
Cook Up a Feast For Two
Try Some Cosmic Bowling
Sip Special Champagne
Take a Road Trip
