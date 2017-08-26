 Skip Nav
Women
Get Loud (and Proud!) With These 53 Feminist Shirts
Relationships
Are You in Love? 13 Signs That Say Yes
Advice
I Always Swore I Would Elope — Here’s What Changed My Mind
DIY
These Adorable DIY Mugs Are Perfect For an Engagement Gift
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
1 Blogger Boldly Sets Out to Crush the Stigma Surrounding Nudity

Blogger Jessa O'Brien is on a mission. Her goal is to normalize nudity and promote acceptance and body positivity on social media. To do that, she shares numerous photos of herself frolicking on the beach on her recently reinstated Instagram account. Several weeks ago, her account was abruptly taken down for presumably breaking Instagram's rules on nudity, which state you can't share any photos of "sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks." But Jessa is out to fight that.

Related
This Instagram Account Is Here to Free the Nipple — Once and For All

Jessa's photos aren't sexual in nature at all. Period. She shares artfully shot images of herself and sometimes her friends, and zero of them are anything I would consider explicit. She fought against Instagram for weeks after her account was removed and made her voice heard. "With our collective effort and genuine interest in the matter of body positivity and naturism, I know we will make a difference, raise awareness, and help to change perceptions on nudity for the better," she wrote on her blog on Aug. 23 right after her account was reinstated.

She went on to say she will continue to fight against the stigma surrounding nudity and continue to spread body positivity. She thanked Instagram for bringing her account back before ending with a very bold wish to "start a damn revolution." You go, girl.

Related
6 Ways to Affirm Your Inner Feminist

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Body PositivityNSFWWomen's RightsNudityFeminismWomenSex
Join The Conversation
Harry Potter
Harry Potter Characters Are Reimagined in Amazing Fan Art
by Hilary White
Sexiest Halloween Music
Spotify
Sink Your Teeth Into This Sexy and Spooky Halloween Playlist
by Tara Block
Books For Women in Their 20s
Relationships
A Book to Read Each Year of Your 20s
by Hilary White
Affordable Disney Princess Lingerie
Disney
These Sexy Disney Princess Lingerie Sets Cost Less Than $40 Each
by Brinton Parker
Jon Snow and Daenerys Fan Art
Game of Thrones
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds