Which Tattoo Should You Get Based on Your Zodiac Sign?
You Can Channel Claire Fraser With This Outlander Fashion Collection at Hot Topic

Time-traveling romance, sexy scenes — and unforgettable wardrobes. The third season of Outlander is returning to grace our screens with more Jamie and Clare, and Hot Topic is celebrating the show with a new themed fashion line. The nine-piece collection includes dresses, coats, and sweaters inspired by costumes worn by Claire Fraser. You'll be able to sail through countries and time via your wardrobe — from the Scottish Highlands to Parisian high society. The line will be available at Hot Topic starting Sept. 12, just in time to celebrate the Outlander premiere on Sept. 10.

Claire Red Party Dress ($80-$89)
MacKenzie Tartan Shirt Dress ($55-$65)
Cable Knit Foldover Cardigan ($55-$65)
Tartan Skirt ($50-$59)
Claire Trench Coat ($110-$119)
Cable Knit Cape ($60-$67)
MacKenzie Tartan Wrap Coat ($109-$119)
Damask Kimono ($55-$65)
