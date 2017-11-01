 Skip Nav
Starbucks
What Book to Read Based on Your Favorite Fall Drink
Spotify
40 of the Most Romantic Love Songs of 2017
Gift Guide
101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over

Photo of a Dog Explaining Victim Blaming

What This Photo of a Dog Can Teach Everyone About Victim Blaming

Victiming blaming should never happen, period. No matter what they wore, when it happened, or where they were, an assailant is always the one who needs to be held accountable for their actions, not the person assaulted.

Yet women are often scrutinized after an attack and judged for what they did or didn't do that could have "led" to the unwanted actions against them. Bree Wiseman is sick of this continued victim blaming and wants people who don't get it to understand why the perpetrator is solely responsible for what they did.

In a simple yet powerful Facebook post, Bree used a photo of her dog to show exactly why victim blaming is a major issue.

"To the people that say women get raped due to the way they are dressed. This is my dog. His favorite food is steak. He is eye level with my plate. He won't get any closer because I told him no. If a dog is better behaved than you are, you need to reevaluate your life."

Bree hopes that others share her photo not only because of how adorable her dog is, but also because the pup represents a powerful message that so many individuals are still struggling to comprehend.

Join the conversation
Female EmpowermentWomen's RightsSexual HarassmentSexual AssaultWomen
Women
40 Sexy Last-Minute Costumes For Women
by Macy Cate Williams
Gifts For Girlfriends
Gift Guide
101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over
by Macy Cate Williams
Most Popular Costumes For Women | 2015
Women
Get Inspired With These Popular Costumes That Are Sexy and FIERCE
by Tara Block
Zodiac Sign Tattoo Ideas
Tattoos
36 Zodiac Sign Tattoos That Will Make You Go Starry-Eyed
by Macy Cate Williams
Kate Hudson Interview About Female Empowerment
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson on Feminism in 2017: "Making Noise Makes Change"
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds