This Author's Love Quotes Are So Cute It Hurts

To truly understand the witty, moving, smile-inducing genius of author Rainbow Rowell, you really have to read her books, but I'll tell you this: as a jaded, murder-mystery-loving, nonromance- and non-YA-reading cynic, I bawled my freaking eyes out — on a plane, no less — throughout most of her young-adult love story Eleanor & Park. So there's that. I've since become a one-woman crusader for all the novels she's written, including Attachments, Fangirl, Landline, and her latest Carry On. While some are technically YA and some are adult, the truths about relationships found in all of them are universal. In her stories about family issues, co-worker friendships, first love, and the struggles and joys of marriage and parenthood, she will have you feeling all the feels. To entice you even further, I'm sharing my favorite love quotes from all of Rainbow's novels. And be sure to read our interview with Rainbow here!