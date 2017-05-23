Attention Book-Lovers: Take the 2017 POPSUGAR Reading Challenge

Fellow bibliophiles, start prepping your book lists, because the 2017 POPSUGAR reading challenge is here — with a new twist! For 2017's challenge, there are 40 book prompts to help diversify and expand your reading in the new year, PLUS an "advanced" section with 12 books for hardcore readers who complete the challenge before the year is over. That's a book a week for the overachievers out there! Not that you have to read all 52 books — the idea is just to have fun with it. From "a book recommended by a librarian" to "a book with a cat on the cover," this reading challenge is made up of a variety of ideas to mix up your reading choices, not specific book titles. Maybe you'll even discover a new favorite book by trying something unexpected.



What now? We'd suggest joining this awesome Goodreads group that is made up of almost 8,000 readers who participate in the POPSUGAR reading challenge with supportive discussions about the books they've read along the way and ideas for books that fit the prompts. You'll also be able to track which books you've read and rate them on the site.

Download our printable, checking off the books as you go, and pin the handy graphic below for reference. Share your progress on Instagram with #popsugarreadingchallenge!