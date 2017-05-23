 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Attention Book-Lovers: Take the 2017 POPSUGAR Reading Challenge
Relationships
9 Signs of a Man Who Will Never Stop Loving You
Relationships
What Your Fights Say About Your Relationship
Women
Single Ladies! Be Bold and Take Our 30-Day Challenge

Reading Challenge 2017

Attention Book-Lovers: Take the 2017 POPSUGAR Reading Challenge

Fellow bibliophiles, start prepping your book lists, because the 2017 POPSUGAR reading challenge is here — with a new twist! For 2017's challenge, there are 40 book prompts to help diversify and expand your reading in the new year, PLUS an "advanced" section with 12 books for hardcore readers who complete the challenge before the year is over. That's a book a week for the overachievers out there! Not that you have to read all 52 books — the idea is just to have fun with it. From "a book recommended by a librarian" to "a book with a cat on the cover," this reading challenge is made up of a variety of ideas to mix up your reading choices, not specific book titles. Maybe you'll even discover a new favorite book by trying something unexpected.

Related
Readers Share Their Book Lists For the 2017 Reading Challenge

What now? We'd suggest joining this awesome Goodreads group that is made up of almost 8,000 readers who participate in the POPSUGAR reading challenge with supportive discussions about the books they've read along the way and ideas for books that fit the prompts. You'll also be able to track which books you've read and rate them on the site.

Download our printable, checking off the books as you go, and pin the handy graphic below for reference. Share your progress on Instagram with #popsugarreadingchallenge!

Related
The Best YA Books of 2016
50 Signs You're Addicted to Reading
20 Steampunk Novels to Read If You're Looking For Something Different

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Emily Faulstich
Join the conversation
2017 Reading ChallengePOPSUGAR ChallengeNew YearReadingNew Year's ResolutionsBooks
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Summer
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag
by Chelsea Hassler
Design Trends to Try in 2017
New Year
10 Design Trends You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Year
by Adrienne Holland
Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Hudgens at Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
by Kelsie Gibson
Relationships
What Your Fights Say About Your Relationship
by Nicole Yi
How Can I Stop Wasting Money?
New Year
6 Money-Draining Mistakes to Stop Making Now
by Kate Emswiler
Parenting Boys Differently Than Girls
Tweens and Teens
What Happened When I Didn't Hold My Son to the Same Standards as My Daughters
by Stacey Freeman
What Is Maca?
Healthy Eating Tips
Here's Why Maca Is a Superfood Worthy of Its Title
by Dominique Astorino
Best Bathroom Paint Colors
Bathrooms
Design Experts Predict the 6 Trendiest Bathroom Paint Shades For 2017
by Adrienne Holland
Things That Women Appreciate
Relationships
10 Little Things That Mean SO Much to Women
by Nicole Yi
The Pros and Cons of Dating Each Zodiac Sign
Advice
The Pros and Cons of Dating Each Zodiac Sign
by YourTango
30-Day Challenge For Single Women
Women
Single Ladies! Be Bold and Take Our 30-Day Challenge
by Sierra Horton
Paula Robinson Helping Kids After Manchester Attack
Manchester Attack
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds