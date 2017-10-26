 Skip Nav
Netflix
18 Sex-Filled Films to Stream on Netflix
Nostalgia
12 Bomb Dot Com Halloween Costumes For Couples
Halloween
This Haunting Bride Looks Like She's a Vampire From The Craft, and We're Obsessed
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
5 Reasons Relationships Fail

Relationships don't work out for various reasons — some are doomed right from the start while others reach their demise much later on. Though it's difficult to predict how one will end (if it does, of course!), it can be helpful to find out why relationships don't last in case there's anything you can resolve moving forward. If you want to prevent yours from falling apart or at least spot any red flags early on, see five reasons relationships fail ahead.

Related
9 Reasons Relationships Succeed
There's no trust.
You're in different places in life.
One person has more control.
You've grown apart.
You can't agree on the future.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
RelationshipsDating
Relationships
The Very Best Fall Date For Your Zodiac Sign
by Nicole Yi
Las Vegas Shooting Victim Saved by Firefighter Boyfriend
Relationships
This Woman Survived a Shot to the Heart in Las Vegas Thanks to Her Firefighter Boyfriend
by Nicole Yi
How to Be Happy After a Breakup
Relationships
4 Ways I Stayed Sane (and Happy) After Getting Out of a Sh*tty Relationship
by Nicole Yi
Matching Tattoo Ideas
Tattoos
30+ Matching Tattoos For Couples Who Are in It to Win It
by Hilary White
Best Halloween Date Ideas
Relationships
18 Sexy, Spooky, and Silly Halloween Date Ideas
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds