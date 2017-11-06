 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Sexy Gifts For Your Significant Other

We've got the steamiest gift ideas for your significant other, whether you're married, casually dating, engaged, or "it's complicated." From fun stocking stuffers to blush-worthy goodie packs, we have some sexy surprises that will stir up some fun. While these presents are technically for your lover, you're sure to reap the benefits as well. So, see our naughty gift guide now! (And you might want to bookmark this for viewing at home, as some of the items are a bit NSFW.)

Heat up your honey's holidays with these SEXY gifts for significant others.

Related
35 Gifts For the Guy Who Basically Has Everything
20 Sweet and Sentimental Gifts For Every Type of Couple
sex cushion
$58
Buy Now
sex-position deck of cards
$12
Buy Now
Honeymoon in a Box
$35
Buy Now
The Multi-Orgasmic Couple: Sexual Secrets Every Couple Should Know
$15
Buy Now
Light a Lelo Flickering Touch massage candle
$35
Buy Now
I Dare You: 30 Sealed Seductions
$13
Buy Now
Lovability condoms
$12
Buy Now
Striptease Kit: A Guide to the Art of Striptease
$23
Buy Now
The Dreamers
$30
Buy Now
Blue Is the Warmest Color
$15
Buy Now
Y Tu Mamá También
$23
Buy Now
I Owe You Sex
$6
Buy Now
Jimmyjane's "Pocket Pleasure Set" kit
$20
Buy Now
red babydoll
$50
Buy Now
Sexy Truth or Dare
Massage Oil
Blindfold and Panty Set
Sex Cushion
Sex Positions Deck of Cards
H&M Boxer Briefs
Couple's Kit
The Multi-Orgasmic Couple Book
Body Massage Candle
Boudoir Photo Shoot
I Dare You Game
Feminist Condoms
Shaving Brush
Open Teddy
Striptease Kit
Sexy Film Set
IOU Sex Book
Indulgences Pocket Pleasure Set
Sexy Subscription Box
Sexy Festive Lingerie
Start Slideshow
Gifts For MenGifts For WomenRelationshipsGift GuideHolidayDatingSex
Shop More
Calvin Klein Briefs SHOP MORE
Calvin Klein
Men's Cotton Briefs
from Barneys New York
$30
Calvin Klein
Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs
from Barneys New York
$38
Calvin Klein
Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs
from Barneys New York
$65
Calvin Klein
Boxer Brief - Pack of 3
from Nordstrom Rack
$39.50$19.97
Calvin Klein
Cotton-Jersey Briefs
from MR PORTER
$30
Hanky Panky Chemises SHOP MORE
Hanky Panky
Eyelet Broderie Anglaise-trimmed Embroidered Chiffon Camisole - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$85
Hanky Panky
Retro Plunge Chemise in Wine. - size L (also in M,S)
from REVOLVE
$79
Hanky Panky
Babydoll With G String in Black. - size L (also in M,S,XS)
from REVOLVE
$110
Hanky Panky
Sophia Babydoll With G String in Pink. - size L (also in M)
from REVOLVE
$112
Hanky Panky
Retro Plunge Chemise
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$78$30.99
Province Apothecary Body Oils SHOP MORE
Province Apothecary
Radiant Body Oil
from AHAlife
$58
Province Apothecary
Sex Oil
from Credo
$28
Province Apothecary
Radiant Body Kit
from AHAlife
$104
Province Apothecary
Sex Oil by at Free People
from Free People
$18
Province Apothecary
Sleep Well Therapeutic Roll On
from Credo
$32
Calvin Klein Briefs AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
rcitystyle
jillian.harris
brinkdarlene
2classysisters
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds