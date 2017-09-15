10 Books That Terrified Us as Kids (but We Read Them Anyway)

Remember the phases you went through as a kid? The phase where you decided oversize t-shirts with puff-paint designs were super flattering; the Wilson-Phillips-on-continuous-repeat phase; and, if you're anything like us, the superscary book phase. Sure, some of them may have given us nightmares, but the thrill of a good scary book — and how grown-up and daring some of them made us feel — was irresistible. Here are 10 that kept us up at night, and we love them for it.