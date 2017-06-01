 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Couples Reveal the 1 Thing They Won't Tell Their Friends
ben higgins
I Stayed in The Bachelor Fantasy Suite, and This Is What Happened
Summer
16 Sexy Books That Should Be on Your Must-Read List This June
Women
87 Books by Women You Should Read Before You Die

Secrets Couples Keep From Their Friends

Couples Reveal the 1 Thing They Won't Tell Their Friends

Everyone has secrets or things that he or she doesn't want to share with anyone. Why would couples be any different? That intimacy and closeness has to come with a large dose of trust and a certain amount of exclusivity. While many couples I asked were hesitant to share anything that could incriminate them, these couples shared some of the funny, serious, and daily things that they don't share with anyone else besides each other!

Related
8 Little White Lies That Are OK to Tell Your Spouse

  1. "We don't share the amount of money we win or lose when we gamble."
  2. "I don't tell others when we fight or how much money we make."
  3. "Neither of us share our fights or our sex life . . . so people think we're the perfect couple. Little do they know!"
  4. "We don't share what we say when we discuss our future or how lucky we feel to have met each other that sometimes, we just cry. We also hold off on sharing any emotional secrets or things we discuss."
  5. "We don't share our medical problems or trials."
  6. "Sometimes, we don't share if we have plans or not, because sometimes, we just want to be left alone, at home together."
  7. "We don't share our really big dreams — whether they're our individual or family ones. That's the one thing we keep just to each other, and no one else."
  8. "We can't tell you because we don't share it with others."
Image Source: Shoot Happens Photography
Join the conversation
FriendshipRelationshipsAdviceMarriage
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Relationships
The Truth About How Men Choose the Woman They're Going to Marry
by YourTango
Stop Asking People When They're Getting Married
Marriage
An Open Letter to Everyone Who Asks Me When I'm (Finally) Getting Married
by Hilary White
Which Hair Oils Actually Work?
Beauty Tips
The Truth About Using Coconut, Argan, and Other Natural Oils on Your Hair
by Liz Thompson
Summer
by Nicole Yi
30-Day Relationship Challenge
Relationships
Spice Up Your Relationship With This 30-Day Challenge
by Hilary White
Sexy Books Out June 2017
Summer
by Lisa Renee Jones
What the Royals Did Before College
The Royals
The Inspiring Ways Will, Kate, and Harry Spent Their College Gap Years
by Brittney Stephens
One Woman's Journey to Fitness
Personal Essay
by Dominique Astorino
Best Friends Bucket List
Humor
The Ultimate Best Friends Bucket List
by Hilary White
Habits That Can Ruin a Relationship
Relationships
by Nicole Yi
High School Holds Lunch-Shaming Roll Call
Parenting News
by Lauren Levy
New Dad Proposes in the Hospital After Baby's Birth
Marriage
Just Hours Old, 1 Newborn Helped Pull Off the Ultimate Surprise For His Mom
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds