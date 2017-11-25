 Skip Nav
Photography
50 Couple Moments to Capture at Your Wedding
Solange Knowles
This Bride's Solange-Inspired Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Hit the Floor
Advice
10 Ways to Get Through the Holidays as a Single Woman Without a Meltdown
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Secrets to Having a Marriage That Lasts Forever

Is there a magic potion or formula to making love and a marriage last forever? Not exactly, although some people might try to sell you a love potion! Having a marriage last forever requires marrying someone who both shares the same values as you and wants to keep the commitment alive as long as you do. But there are a few little secrets that can keep your marriage going the distance . . . until the end of time.

Related
This Is What Couples Need to Do to Keep Their Sex Life Exciting, According to an Expert
Have fun together!
Sex. (Does this secret surprise you?)
Don't stop dancing with your spouse.
Laughing together matters. Always.
Support each other's decisions.
A forever marriage consists of two people who want to be there — each day, every day.
Forgive. Always forgive.
The happily married couple knows that in order to stay together, it's important to be apart . . .
Go along for the ride.
Your spouse always has time for you.
Put down everything and eat together.
Think twice about what you're going to say or do.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
RelationshipsAdviceMarriage
Relationships
What Is It Like to Be in an Open Marriage? 1 Woman Shares Her Story
by Tara Block
What Is the Best Kind of Weed?
Advice
Smoke This, Pass That: The Best Types of Weed For Different Activities
by Meghan Tipton
Books About Being in Your 20s
Advice
7 Truths About Life in Your 20s, According to Millennial Authors
by Zack Peter
Things You Shouldn't Say to Your Partner
Parenting
10 Things You Should Never Say to Your Partner
by Laurel Elis
Sister Wedding Dress Photo Shoot
Sisters
This Sister Wedding Dress Shoot Is the Cutest Idea Ever
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds