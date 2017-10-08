 Skip Nav
October's Batch of Netflix Movies Will Leave You Hot and Bothered

October might be the spookiest month of the year, but there's also an underlying sexiness and intimacy to it as we cozy up indoors. If you're feeling a little cold from the sweater weather or chilled by the Halloween vibes, Netflix's array of steamy movies in October will leave you more than just a little hot and bothered. The streaming service will offer some spooky, sexy movies like Raw and Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut for those getting in the Halloween spirit. If you'd rather skip the scary and go straight into the titillating, there is a solid selection of emotional and sensual films like Before Midnight and Never Let Me Go.

Before Midnight — Available Oct. 1
Eyes Wide Shut — Available Oct. 1
Never Let Me Go — Available Oct. 1
Sleeping With Other People — Available Oct. 2
Raw — Available Oct. 4
Spa Night
I Am Love
On the Road
Room in Rome
Y Tu Mamá También
Gangs of New York
Gerald's Game
Carol
Queen of the Damned
She's Gotta Have It
