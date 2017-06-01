10 Sex-Filled Foreign-Language Films You Can Stream on Netflix

If you think watching a half-naked woman or man whisper sweet nothings into their lover's ear is sexy, imagine how much sexier it is when those sweet nothings are in French. Foreign cinema isn't afraid to bring on the heat when it comes to romance and eroticism, and lucky for us, Netflix is full of options that will tickle everyone's specific fancies. Here are 10 sex-filled foreign-language films you can stream . . . right now.