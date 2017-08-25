 Skip Nav
Relationships
These DIY Movie Couples Costumes Are Insanely Creative
Tattoos
55 Creative Tattoos You'll Want to Get With Your Best Friend
Relationships
A Woman's Heartbreaking Words to Her Husband About the "Choke Hold" Anxiety Has
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
A "Sexy Jon Snow" Halloween Costume For Women Exists, Because of Course It Does

Well, I can't say I'm really surprised. After seeing "sexy" grapes, poop, Donald Trump, and baby Halloween costumes for women, it was just a matter of time before Game of Thrones was dragged into the mix.

To be fair, Jon Snow is sexy. So it's not entirely far-fetched that Yandy came out with its Sexy Northern Queen Costume ($150) inspired by the man himself. The women's costume is actually pretty badass, complete with a black romper with a high neckline, a cutout bodice panel, draping panels with studded accents, and, of course, a long black (faux) fur cloak. Anyone who has suffered through a freezing Halloween night for the sake of their sexy costume will appreciate that this is one revealing costume that might actually keep you pretty warm — though you'd probably not make it long in the North that Snow is used to.

The verdict on the costume: ridiculous, maybe, but still kind of right?

Related
The 10 Sexiest Costumes of 2017 Are Here, and They're Pretty Damn Hot
Are This Year's "Sexy" Costumes For Men Hot or Horrifying?

A "Sexy Jon Snow" Halloween Costume For Women Exists, Because of Course It Does
A "Sexy Jon Snow" Halloween Costume For Women Exists, Because of Course It Does
A "Sexy Jon Snow" Halloween Costume For Women Exists, Because of Course It Does
A "Sexy Jon Snow" Halloween Costume For Women Exists, Because of Course It Does
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenGame Of ThronesHalloween CostumesWomenHalloweenSex
Join The Conversation
Women
How Amelia Earhart, Natural Badass, Got The New York Times to Stop Calling Her "Mrs."
by Terry Carter
Architects's Sam Carter Calls Out Sexual Assault at Festival
Women
by Terry Carter
Sexiest TV Shows on Netflix August 2017
Netflix
Tune In to the Sexiest TV Shows on Netflix in August
by Stacey Nguyen
Funny Costume Ideas For Couples
Humor
40 Hilarious Costumes For the Funniest Couples
by Macy Cate Williams
Emilia Clarke Facts
Emilia Clarke
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds