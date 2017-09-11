35 Gift Ideas For Girls Who Love Their Sleep

Everyone has that friend who rolls into work with bedhead and pillow marks on her face, who consistently is running late to appointments or almost misses flights because she oversleeps, and who spends her weekends napping. For my friends, that person is me — I just love sleep. In bed, on a plane, on the couch, in the car, I can and will get my snooze on pretty much everywhere. I'm only able to drag myself out of bed with the promise of lots and lots of caffeine, and even then it's hell. So, my fellow sleeping beauties, this gift guide is for you. Here are 35 gifts any sleep-lover will appreciate. Now I'm just going to rest my eyes for a second . . .