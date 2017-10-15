44 Songs Perfect For Falling in Love

One of the most memorable ways to tell someone you're falling in love with them is through music. If you're not into writing your own tune, you should consider checking out these tracks to show just how much you care. Whether you prefer a romantic ballad or beautiful collaboration, your love interest is certain to be falling just as hard for you after giving a listen to any of these songs. It's safe to say anyone would love to be the muse behind an affectionate love song.

"Not a Bad Thing," Justin Timberlake "Just the Way You Are," Bruno Mars "Little Things," One Direction "Crazy in Love," Beyoncé ft. Jay Z "Adore You," Miley Cyrus "We Found Love," Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris "Still Into You," Paramore "Young and Beautiful," Lana Del Rey "Closer," Tegan and Sara "Your Love Is My Drug," Kesha "Love Somebody," Maroon 5 "Love Song," Sara Bareilles "Love Story," Taylor Swift "I Believe in a Thing Called Love," The Darkness "You and Me," Lifehouse "1, 2, 3, 4," Plain White T's "About a Girl," The Academy Is . . . "The Only Exception," Paramore "Sarah Smiles," Panic! at the Disco "Grand Theft Autumn / Where Is Your Boy," Fall Out Boy "Wonderwall," Oasis "Wouldn't It Be Nice," The Beach Boys "I'm Yours," Jason Mraz "Check Yes, Juliet," We the Kings "Corona and Lime," Shwayze "Ho Hey," The Lumineers "Clarity," Zedd ft. Foxes "Who You Love," John Mayer ft. Katy Perry "I'll Be," Edwin McCain "Fallin' For You," Colbie Caillat "Truly Madly Deeply," Savage Garden "Love You Like a Love Song," Selena Gomez and the Scene "As Long as You Love Me," Justin Bieber ft. Big Sean "All My Life," K-Ci and JoJo "Fallin'," Alicia Keys "First Day of My Life," Bright Eyes "Love Song," The Cure "Marry Me," Jason Derulo "Marry You," Bruno Mars "My Love," Justin Timberlake ft. T.I. "(You Drive Me) Crazy," Britney Spears "Unconditionally," Katy Perry "Mirrors," Justin Timberlake "I Would Do Anything For You," Foster the People

Just remember, you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!