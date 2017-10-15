44 Songs Perfect For Falling in Love

 Skip Nav
One of the most memorable ways to tell someone you're falling in love with them is through music. If you're not into writing your own tune, you should consider checking out these tracks to show just how much you care. Whether you prefer a romantic ballad or beautiful collaboration, your love interest is certain to be falling just as hard for you after giving a listen to any of these songs. It's safe to say anyone would love to be the muse behind an affectionate love song.

  1. "Not a Bad Thing," Justin Timberlake
  2. "Just the Way You Are," Bruno Mars
  3. "Little Things," One Direction
  4. "Crazy in Love," Beyoncé ft. Jay Z
  5. "Adore You," Miley Cyrus
  6. "We Found Love," Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris
  7. "Still Into You," Paramore
  8. "Young and Beautiful," Lana Del Rey
  9. "Closer," Tegan and Sara
  10. "Your Love Is My Drug," Kesha
  11. "Love Somebody," Maroon 5
  12. "Love Song," Sara Bareilles
  13. "Love Story," Taylor Swift
  14. "I Believe in a Thing Called Love," The Darkness
  15. "You and Me," Lifehouse
  16. "1, 2, 3, 4," Plain White T's
  17. "About a Girl," The Academy Is . . .
  18. "The Only Exception," Paramore
  19. "Sarah Smiles," Panic! at the Disco
  20. "Grand Theft Autumn / Where Is Your Boy," Fall Out Boy
  21. "Wonderwall," Oasis
  22. "Wouldn't It Be Nice," The Beach Boys
  23. "I'm Yours," Jason Mraz
  24. "Check Yes, Juliet," We the Kings
  25. "Corona and Lime," Shwayze
  26. "Ho Hey," The Lumineers
  27. "Clarity," Zedd ft. Foxes
  28. "Who You Love," John Mayer ft. Katy Perry
  29. "I'll Be," Edwin McCain
  30. "Fallin' For You," Colbie Caillat
  31. "Truly Madly Deeply," Savage Garden
  32. "Love You Like a Love Song," Selena Gomez and the Scene
  33. "As Long as You Love Me," Justin Bieber ft. Big Sean
  34. "All My Life," K-Ci and JoJo
  35. "Fallin'," Alicia Keys
  36. "First Day of My Life," Bright Eyes
  37. "Love Song," The Cure
  38. "Marry Me," Jason Derulo
  39. "Marry You," Bruno Mars
  40. "My Love," Justin Timberlake ft. T.I.
  41. "(You Drive Me) Crazy," Britney Spears
  42. "Unconditionally," Katy Perry
  43. "Mirrors," Justin Timberlake
  44. "I Would Do Anything For You," Foster the People

Just remember, you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!

