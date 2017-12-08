 Skip Nav
Star Wars Sex Toys Are Here to Awaken the Force in Your . . . Well, You Know
Star Wars Sex Toys Are Here to Awaken the Force in Your . . . Well, You Know

If you're having some trouble awakening the forces in your nether regions, we may have found the most badass way to satisfy both yourself and your obsession with all things Star Wars. Enter Star Toys, a 12-item collection of sex toys that'll take you to a pleasurable galaxy far, far away.

The Australia-based geniuses at Geeky Sex Toys are the source of the new line, which includes pieces that resemble some of your favorite Star Wars props and characters. Oh, did we mention that glowing lightsaber dildos are part of the collection as well?

Whether you're going at it (Han) solo or engaging in Force-awakening fun with a partner, there's something for everyone in the Star Toys lineup. Ahead, see (and shop) the Star Toys collection. We can guarantee you'll never look at the iconic film series the same ever again.

Darth Vibrator
$169
from geekysextoys.com
Buy Now
R2-V2 Vibrator
$169
from geekysextoys.com
Buy Now
Vibe Trooper Vibrator
$169
from geekysextoys.com
Buy Now
Hand Solo Penetrable
$69
from geekysextoys.com
Buy Now
C3-Plug
$49
from geekysextoys.com
Buy Now
Blue LED Laser Sword Dildo
$169
from geekysextoys.com
Buy Now
Green LED Laser Sword Dildo
$169
from geekysextoys.com
Buy Now
Red LED Laser Sword Dildo
$169
from geekysextoys.com
Buy Now
Laser Sword Flogger
$30
from geekysextoys.com
Buy Now
Space Station Ball Gag
$35
from geekysextoys.com
Buy Now
Darth Vibrator
R2-V2 Vibrator
Vibe Trooper Vibrator
Hand Solo Penetrable
C3-Plug
Blue LED Laser Sword Dildo
Green LED Laser Sword Dildo
Red LED Laser Sword Dildo
Laser Sword Flogger
Space Station Ball Gag
Gifts For WomenSex ToysStar WarsSex
