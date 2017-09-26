 Skip Nav
Why I'll Never Be Part of a Girl Clique
We Solemnly Swear You'll Be Obsessed With These 50+ Harry Potter Gifts on Etsy
25 Movies For a Hauntingly Hot Date Night In
10 Little Things That Mean So Much to Women

Grand gestures and gifts aren't unwelcome — who doesn't like to be spoiled every now and then? But it's not the material objects that truly prove to us how much you care. As much as this is said, actions really do speak louder than words (and flowers!).

The occasional present doesn't outweigh the more regular, subtle acts. The things women find meaningful are what significant others typically don't think about or plan. Simple, sweet gestures are often most cherished.

So the next time you're looking to impress a woman, look to the following 10 things ahead.

3 Fairy Tales That Are Ruining Your Relationships, Including the Idea of Soulmates

Asking About Our Day
Opening the Car Door
Long Hugs and Kisses
Listening to Us
Phone Calls
Telling Us We Look Nice
Remembering a Detail From a Previous Conversation
Holding Our Hand
Sending Us Random Sweet Texts
Random "I Love You"s
