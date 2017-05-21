26 Reactions to the RompHim That Are Gloriously Thirsty

This week, we were introduced to a Kickstarter by men, for men — the RompHim. While it isn't a totally new idea — designers like Balmain, Louis Vuitton, and Hermès all sent men in rompers down their Spring '17 runways — it is pretty funny once you consider all the challenges that will come for the dudes wearing them (using a public restroom is not always a pleasant experience, for one). The movement naturally brought out a slew of social media reactions, and some were a little more — ahem — sexually charged than others. Read on for the funniest, thirstiest responses to the RompHim.