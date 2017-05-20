17 Gorgeous Wedding Gifts That Give Back

Wedding season is upon us, and if you're a guest, that means coming up with thoughtful gifts that the couple will actually like. But for some, it also means gifting something meaningful that gives back in some way or another. For guests, it's a good way to show off their humanitarianism and share it with the couple. For the bride and groom, it gives an opportunity to support a cause close to their hearts by adding these gifts to their registry. Whether helping in the fight against cancer, making sure children around the world have clean drinking water, or helping fight climate change and protect wildlife, it's not hard to find that perfect gift that gives back. Some are useful, and some are just pretty, but each cause it totally worthy!