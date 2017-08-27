 Skip Nav
Relationships
The Bachelor Couples: Where Are They Now?
Game of Thrones
This Sexy Jon Snow and Daenerys Fan Art Proves That They Just Need to Do It Already
Outlander
What to Read Next If You Can't Get Enough Outlander in Your Life
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
33 Annoying Things I Learned Planning My Own Wedding

I got married during Summer on a beautiful, emotional, love-filled day — one which I planned myself, eschewing a wedding planner. I nixed the idea early on, thinking it wasn't something I wanted to spend money on, and I also thought I'd enjoy doing all the planning myself. I love research! I love being organized! Especially when it's all for one lovely day my husband and our families would remember our whole lives. While I'm happy to say that everything turned out great, the long road of planning had its highs and lows — and the lows were so annoying, I wondered why I was trying to plan such a hullabaloo (I remembered eventually).

Related
10 Signs You're Obsessed With Planning Your Wedding

You will totally have it together in the very beginning.
You have SO much fun at first, picking out your dress and looking at venues!
You'll get the hang of Pinterest and Etsy.
You'll get addicted to Pinterest and Etsy.
You realize: no one will say no to you simply because you're the bride.
Seriously, people REALLY don't want to say no to you.
Everyone gives you final say on every minor detail.
There will be details that you won't be able to find the PERFECT version of.
You'll become obsessed with stuff you didn't think you'd care about.
You will start to question your own sanity when you spend three months on a certain detail.
Then it starts to change. After all the dress shopping and cake tastings and fun stuff, you'll start dealing with logistics.
You'll find how much everything REALLY costs.
And realize you can't afford all the things you wanted at first.
You'll have to make a million Google Docs for stuff, and they will rule your life.
No matter how you try to proceed, someone will call you a bridezilla somewhere.
Some people will tell you that you should have done something six months ago.
People will criticize your choices randomly.
You'll cry over something dumb.
Someone will tell you this is why you hire a wedding planner.
You're like, what? I can make a seating chart.
Then you'll try to arrange a seating chart.
There will inevitably be RSVP dramz.
Why invite anyone, you'll think?
You'll understand why everyone decides, at some point in wedding planning, that eloping is the best idea.
You won't be able to complain about this stuff to anyone but other brides.
You'll start getting overwhelmed with all the things you have to do.
But then you'll learn to delegate, and then stuff will magically get done for you.
You'll learn what's really important for you to spend money on.
And what to cut.
You'll learn to talk yourself down from the ledge.
Everything will start to right itself.
2
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
GifsWedding PlanningHumorWedding
Join The Conversation
Humor
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Couples Who Drink
Humor
The Couple Who Drinks Together, Stays Together — Here's 31 Reasons
by Hilary White
Recessional Songs For Weddings
Music
Wedding Music: 50 Upbeat Recessional Songs
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Big Sur Elopement
Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Oregon Campground Wedding
Wedding
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds