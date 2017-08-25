 Skip Nav
Netflix
18 Sex-Filled Films to Stream on Netflix
Relationships
These DIY Movie Couples Costumes Are Insanely Creative
Humor
40 Hilarious Costumes For the Funniest Couples
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Susana Zamos had a very specific, some would say "impossible," vision for her wedding day: the bride-to-be wanted to marry her groom, Jovany, in the middle of the ocean, but not on a boat. The couple wanted to be submerged in the water on a sandbar for the ceremony. When wedding planners dismissed the grandiose idea, saying it was "far too complicated," the lovebirds settled for planning a beach wedding instead.

But that was until Susana met Sol Tamargo and her team at Del Sol Photography. Sol worked with the couple to plan out every detail of their one-of-a-kind wedding, and in November 2016, their dream became a reality, as more than 100 guests were transported to a sandbar near Playa El Cielo in Cozumel, Mexico, for the ceremony.

The Del Sol photo crew was there to capture the entire experience in the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean Sea. Making it all happen was logistically difficult, as underwater camera housings and a drone were involved, but the jaw-dropping photos prove the challenges were totally worth it. Read on for an adorable video about Susana and Jovany's special day, followed by all the stunning shots of their nuptials.

Related
Hipster Ariel Marries Eric in This Fantasy Beach Wedding

The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beach WeddingMermaidsWedding PhotographyMexico
Join The Conversation
Mexico
The Surprising Reason a Men's-Only "Penis Seat" Was Installed on This Subway
by Kelsey Garcia
Mermaid Garden Ideas
Mermaids
You'll Want These DIY Mermaid Gardens to Be a Part of Your World
by Brinton Parker
Vicente Fox Telling Donald Trump to Quit Video
Donald Trump
Vicente Fox Is Letting Donald Trump Know He Can Be a Hero by Doing This 1 Thing
by Celia Fernandez
San Miguel de Allende Travel Tips
Mexico
Why San Miguel de Allende Will Seriously Seduce You
by Lauren Levy
What It Was Like to Grow Up in Tijuana
Mexico
by Tania Luviano
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds