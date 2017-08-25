The Photos From This Mermaidy Sandbar Wedding Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Susana Zamos had a very specific, some would say "impossible," vision for her wedding day: the bride-to-be wanted to marry her groom, Jovany, in the middle of the ocean, but not on a boat. The couple wanted to be submerged in the water on a sandbar for the ceremony. When wedding planners dismissed the grandiose idea, saying it was "far too complicated," the lovebirds settled for planning a beach wedding instead.

But that was until Susana met Sol Tamargo and her team at Del Sol Photography. Sol worked with the couple to plan out every detail of their one-of-a-kind wedding, and in November 2016, their dream became a reality, as more than 100 guests were transported to a sandbar near Playa El Cielo in Cozumel, Mexico, for the ceremony.

The Del Sol photo crew was there to capture the entire experience in the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean Sea. Making it all happen was logistically difficult, as underwater camera housings and a drone were involved, but the jaw-dropping photos prove the challenges were totally worth it. Read on for an adorable video about Susana and Jovany's special day, followed by all the stunning shots of their nuptials.