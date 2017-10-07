A Closet Cosplayer Shares Her Tips on Dressing Up With What You Already Have

Standing at 4'5", Asta Young is a small woman making a big name for herself in the world of fandoms. The "closet cosplayer" is a total pro when it comes to dressing as her favorite characters . . . not to mention without going overboard on her budget. But contrary to what the name suggests, closet cosplay isn't about hiding your inner geek at all.

"Closet cosplay is mostly using what you have from your closet, with maybe a couple cheap store-bought items put together," Asta told POPSUGAR. "It is different because it is simple, easy, and casual. This works out when you want to cosplay but you are under a con crunch and time is scarce. You're still cosplaying, just minus all the armor/sewing and building that you have to do."

Asta and her husband frequent conventions like Comic Con in their homemade getups, but closet cosplay is also the perfect solution for anyone preparing for Halloween. Consider it your DIY costume solution.

See Asta in her element ahead, and learn more about the closet cosplayer herself!