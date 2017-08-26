 Skip Nav
20 Things You'll Understand If You're Still With Your High School Sweetheart

People love to tell you that high school relationships never work out, but those of us who've stayed with our teenage loves know that's not always true. Sure, many young couples grow apart after graduation — understandable, considering how much you change in your 20s! But it is possible to find "the one" before you're old enough to vote, and sticking with your high school love for the long run definitely has its perks. So if you're one of the few (and proud!) who is happily going strong with your high school sweetheart as an adult, then you'll totally relate to these 20 things.

You have a serious appreciation for your partner’s hotness, because you know what they looked like during puberty.
You’ve been asked, “So, when’s the wedding?” approximately 1,000,000 times since graduation.
High school reunion? More like date night.
The first aisle you walked down together had a diploma at the end of it.
You basically know each other better than you know yourselves.
The two of you have an unspoken agreement not to mention that embarrassing haircut you had at age 15.
You've got goofy prom pictures hung up somewhere in your house.
Your friends have "meet cute" stories with their SOs, and you have . . . math class.
When your friends share dating horror stories, you thank the heavens that you’ve never had to date.
You just smile and nod when other people mention that they’ve been together for “sooooooo long” on their two-year anniversary.
When people ask, “Aren’t you scared of missing out?” you have the same reaction.
A lot of your first memories as a couple are in your hometown, so every visit back is extraspecial.
You hit serious milestones — like being together for a decade — way earlier than all of your friends.
You’ve learned to ignore it when people say that high school relationships never work out.
You have no tolerance for overly couply couples, because you got clinginess out of your system YEARS ago.
Your first couple’s photo album is a yearbook.
You’ve learned SO MUCH together — everything from driver’s ed to filing taxes has been a couple’s experience.
You might have even taken “breaks” in the past because everyone told you that it was inevitable . . .
But it turns out that you’re just plain meant for each other.
Because they’re your best friend, and you can’t imagine life without them.
