20 Things You'll Understand If You're Still With Your High School Sweetheart

People love to tell you that high school relationships never work out, but those of us who've stayed with our teenage loves know that's not always true. Sure, many young couples grow apart after graduation — understandable, considering how much you change in your 20s! But it is possible to find "the one" before you're old enough to vote, and sticking with your high school love for the long run definitely has its perks. So if you're one of the few (and proud!) who is happily going strong with your high school sweetheart as an adult, then you'll totally relate to these 20 things.