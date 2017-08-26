 Skip Nav
Relationships
The Very Best Fall Date For Your Zodiac Sign
Relationships
7 Ways to Know You're With a Real Man
Wedding
51 Real-Girl Engagement Rings Massive Enough to Ice-Skate On
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Clear Some Wall Space, You're Gonna Need This Calendar of Bearded Men

Gird your loins, ladies and gents, because this calendar full of bodacious bearded men is comin' in hot. In an effort to raise money for Books to the Rescue in Yavapai County, AZ, photographer Chad Castigliano put together one of the greatest calendars ever, full of bearded men from all over the country.

This all started last year when Castigliano shot photos of his friend and firefighter Tim Wilson in pinup style out in nature to create a Whimsical Woodsman calendar to raise money. Because Tim completely rocked his modeling job, the photos quickly spread across the internet, and people embraced the photos for the magical bits of deliciousness that they are.

Related
20 Shades of Hot Gray-Haired Guys

The project snowballed once it reached Facebook, and now Castigliano is looking for new bearded models for the next shoot. "The response is great, we get flooded with messages from all over the world from guys wanting to participate," Castigliano said in an email to POPSUGAR. "We are looking to cover all of the United States."

You can purchase a Whimsical Woodsman and Friends calendar for 2018 now, and check out the Facebook page to see all the hot new submissions for the next calendar. Or if you have a bearded friend who is fun and photogenic, sign him up — he might just be the new star.

Clear Some Wall Space, You're Gonna Need This Calendar of Bearded Men
Clear Some Wall Space, You're Gonna Need This Calendar of Bearded Men
Clear Some Wall Space, You're Gonna Need This Calendar of Bearded Men
Clear Some Wall Space, You're Gonna Need This Calendar of Bearded Men
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Eye CandyHumorSex
Join The Conversation
Humor
by Ryan Roschke
Jon Snow and Daenerys Fan Art
Game of Thrones
by Hilary White
Historical Romance Books Like Outlander
Outlander
by Brinton Parker
How Weed Can Help Your Sex Life
Relationships
by Nicole Yi
Kids Who Sold Out Their Parents
Humor
13 Notes From Kids Who Sold Their Parents Out Like It Was Nothing
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds