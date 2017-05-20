 Skip Nav
This Barnyard Wizard of Oz Wedding Will Make You Want to Click Your Heels 3 Times

Just when we thought we'd seen all the themed weddings possible, a Wizard of Oz-inspired shoot blew us away like the story's tornado. The styled wedding from BeInspired isn't just your average ode to Dorothy and her friends, either. Monica Relyea Events and a team of fantastic vendors brought the Emerald City to life, and with the utmost elegance at that. On top of a stunning geode cake, decor pieces, and glassware all in green, the shoot was even put together on a farm named Oz. And what's a Wizard of Oz wedding without red shoes and Toto?

See the beautiful photos!

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds