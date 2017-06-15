Wonder Woman's Sword Trick Has Inspired a Badass Social Media Movement

Image Source: Everett Collection

Warning: this post contains spoilers for Wonder Woman.

If you're one of the millions of people who's seen Wonder Woman since its release, then you'll be familiar with a pivotal scene in which Diana Prince nearly kills General Erich Ludendorff with a sword tucked into her dress. Just as Diana begins to pull out the sword, she's stopped by the well-intentioned Steve Trevor. After watching the scene, however, you were probably wondering how the heck she was able to pull the sword out from the back of her dress, right?



Well, as it turns out, it's not that difficult! On social media, women are showing off their re-creations of the stealthy move. Presumably using toy swords, these women are finding that the move just requires some flexible and careful arm movements.

Following some early re-creations, people started sharing pictures of their sword-adorned dresses with the hashtag #WWGotYourBack. What's more, women are getting creative with their "weapons" of choice. For example, one woman even used Kylo Ren's lightsaber. Another woman tried it with a pool noodle because, well, safety first.

Ultimately, the social media challenge really demonstrates the connection female viewers, in particular, had with Wonder Woman and its protagonist. It's also just a fun way to observe people's creativity at work.

