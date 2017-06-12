 Skip Nav
20 Must-Have Classic Children's Books — and When to Introduce Them

It's never too early to start introducing your children to the classics — the kiddie classics, that is. We've rounded up 20 timeless children's books that are musts in every literary kid's library. From titles just for babes and toddlers like Goodnight Moon and Are You My Mother? to books that have been sparking the imaginations of older children for decades, these books are as relevant and extraordinary now as they were when you first read them.

1 Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web

Touching on everything from friendship to the anticipation of the changing seasons to the miracles of life and death, Charlotte's Web has been a reader favorite since E.B. White wrote it in 1952.

Appropriate For Ages: 8+

Click to Buy: Charlotte's Web ($8)

Charlotte's Web
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
2 Goodnight Moon
Goodnight Moon

Goodnight Moon is proof that some classics never go out of style. The quiet poetry of the words and the gentle illustrations make this the perfect book to end your little one's day.

Appropriate For Ages: 1+

Click to Buy: Goodnight Moon ($8)

Goodnight Moon
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
3 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Roald Dahl's story of Willy Wonka's famous and wild chocolate factory and the five lucky children who are allowed inside is as delightful as it is candy filled!

Appropriate For Ages: 8+

Click to Buy: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ($7)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
4 The Complete Tales of Winnie-the-Pooh
The Complete Tales of Winnie-the-Pooh

For more than 70 years, kids have delighted in the tales of Christopher Robin, Winnie-the-Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, and Eeyore. Silly situations, wonderful wordplay, and a message of enduring friendship are Pooh hallmarks.

Appropriate For Ages: 3 to 8

Click to Buy: The Complete Tales of Winnie-the-Pooh ($40)

The Complete Tales of Winnie-the-Pooh
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
5 The Velveteen Rabbit
The Velveteen Rabbit

Originally published in 1922, The Velveteen Rabbit tells the charming tale of how a stuffed toy rabbit is brought to life through the love of his boy.

Appropriate For Ages: 4+

Click to Buy: The Velveteen Rabbit ($4)

The Velveteen Rabbit
$4
from amazon.com
Buy Now
6 Oh, the Places You'll Go!
Oh, the Places You'll Go!

There's a reason that this book shows up at graduations from pre-K through college. It's whimsical and inspirational and makes the reader feel like she can conquer the world.

Appropriate For Ages: 4+

Click to Buy: Oh, the Places You'll Go! ($18)

Oh, the Places You'll Go!
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
7 Stuart Little
Stuart Little

In the beloved tale of an adventure-loving mouse, Stuart Little ventures off on the greatest journey of his life in search of his best friend, a bird named Margalo, who has gone missing.

Appropriate For Ages: 8+

Click to Buy: Stuart Little ($6)

Stuart Little
$6
from amazon.com
Buy Now
8 The Runaway Bunny
The Runaway Bunny

Since its publication in 1942, The Runaway Bunny has taught generations of sleepy children about a mother's unconditional love. This story will resonate with moms and kids alike.

Appropriate For Ages: 2+

Click to Buy: The Runaway Bunny ($7)

The Runaway Bunny
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
9 The Very Hungry Caterpillar
The Very Hungry Caterpillar

A modern classic, originally published in 1994, Eric Carle's story lets children watch as the caterpillar literally eats his way through the pages of this beautifully illustrated book.

Appropriate For Ages: 1+

Click to Buy: The Very Hungry Caterpillar ($11)

The Very Hungry Caterpillar
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
10 Where the Sidewalk Ends
Where the Sidewalk Ends

Shel Silverstein's book of silly poems and cartoons, originally published in 1974, entertained us when we were children, and your kids will be laugh their way through it, too!

Appropriate For Ages: 4+

Click to Buy: Where the Sidewalk Ends ($19)

Where the Sidewalk Ends
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
11 The Lorax
The Lorax

While The Lorax is essentially a story about caring for the environment, in typical Dr. Seuss form, the 1971 classic is written so well that the kids don't even realize that there's an important message within all the fun!

Appropriate For Ages: 4+

Click to Buy: The Lorax ($15)

The Lorax
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
12 Where the Wild Things Are
Where the Wild Things Are

Imaginative and wondrous, Maurice Sendak's classic tale of a mischievous boy who runs away to where the wild things are will inspire your kids' imaginations . . . and perhaps a wild rumpus of your own.

Appropriate For Ages: 4+

Click to Buy: Where the Wild Things Are ($9)

Where the Wild Things Are
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
13 Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Pull this book out whenever your kids are having a less-than-stellar day. We guarantee that compared to Alexander, their days won't seem that bad!

Appropriate For Ages: 6+

Click to Buy: Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day ($8)

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
14 Are You My Mother?
Are You My Mother?

A classic and, for many kids, a great book for learning how to read, this tells the story of a baby bird who falls from his nest and sets out in search of his mother.

Appropriate For Ages: 3+

Click to Buy: Are You My Mother? ($5)

Are You My Mother?
$5
from amazon.com
Buy Now
15 Bread and Jam For Frances
Bread and Jam For Frances

The sweet badger named Frances has been charming readers for 30-plus years. Will she ever get over her love for bread and jam and expand her horizons to a more varied menu?

Appropriate For Ages: 4+

Click to Buy: Bread and Jam For Frances ($4)

Bread and Jam For Frances
$4
from amazon.com
Buy Now
16 Corduroy
Corduroy

The endearing story of a teddy bear named Corduroy's overnight adventures while being locked in a department store has withstood the test of time since 1976.

Appropriate For Ages: 3 to 8

Click to Buy: Corduroy ($7)

Corduroy
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
17 The Frog and Toad Treasury
The Frog and Toad Treasury

Frog and Toad have been charming children for more than 30 years with fun, sweet stories that help encourage early readers and teach little ones about friendship.

Appropriate For Ages: 5+

Click to Buy: The Frog and Toad Treasury ($18)

The Frog and Toad Treasury
$18
from barnesandnoble.com
Buy Now
18 The Giving Tree
The Giving Tree

Shel Silverstein's The Giving Tree tells the tale of a tree's unending gifts, presented to a boy throughout his life. Moving and tender, the book is truly a love story.

Appropriate For Ages: 4+

Click to Buy: The Giving Tree ($17)

The Giving Tree
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
19 Green Eggs and Ham
Green Eggs and Ham

Dr. Seuss's Green Eggs and Ham has been a favorite of kids since it was first published in 1960. The story follows Sam-I-Am as he tries to convince a nameless skeptic that green eggs and ham is, indeed, a delicious meal that everyone should enjoy.

Appropriate For Ages: 3+

Click to Buy: Green Eggs and Ham ($9)

Green Eggs and Ham
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
20 James and the Giant Peach
James and the Giant Peach

Roald Dahl's fantastical tale, originally published in 1961, tells the story of a boy who accidentally drops some magic crystals by an old peach tree, causing a peach to grow as big as a house and many adventures to ensue.

Appropriate For Ages: 6+

Click to Buy: James and the Giant Peach ($7)

James and the Giant Peach
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
