 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Every Parent Needs to Know the Car Seat Mistake That Killed This Child
Unusual Baby Names
These Are the Unique Baby Names No One Uses Anymore
Kid Shopping
12 Baby Products You Will Never Actually Need
Humor
Mom's Rant About a Themed Week at Her Kids' School Is the Laugh You Need Today

5-Point Harness Car Seat Safety For Toddlers

Every Parent Needs to Know the Car Seat Mistake That Killed This Child

It's been exactly 12 years since Christine Miller has seen her child's smile, kissed his cheeks, or felt his arms wrap around her neck. And on the anniversary of Kyle's death, Christine is sharing her heartbreaking story as an important warning about car seats for all parents.

"I had no idea that morning with him would be the last time I heard his adorable laugh and sweet voice call me mommy and see his eyes lit up with life and wonder," Christine shared on the Car Seat Consultants Facebook page.

Related
Every Parent Needs to Read This Mom's Message About Rear-Facing Car Seats

More than a decade later, this mom is still grieving her tragic loss and believes that it could've been prevented had she known better or if someone had had the courage to point out her mistake. "Losing Kyle was like being plunged straight into hell, a pain and agony beyond description," she wrote. "If the scars on my heart were visible, people would gasp every time they saw me."

Kyle was 3 years old when he was killed. The toddler was sitting in a booster seat when an impaired driver ran a red light and collided with the family's car. Christine believes that he wouldn't have been killed in the crash if he had been restrained in a five-point harness car seat, and that guilt has been almost impossible to live with. "I've walked through hell and still carry a piece of it inside me. I've come to realize that this kind of loss is not something you ever get over or make peace with, it's something you eventually learn how to contain in a box of fire inside your heart, and keep a lid on so that you can function on a day to day basis," she wrote.

Related
The Lesson on Car Seat Safety That Every Parent Needs to See

Christine explained that although she'll be carrying this severe pain with her daily until she dies, that isn't even what's most difficult about her situation:

I think the hardest part of it all is knowing how easily preventable it was. Had I just known about the dangers of booster seats for toddlers, had somebody warned me, I would have put him in a five-point harness car seat ... and that simple difference would have changed everything. It would have saved his life. It was have saved me from going through hell. I would have had the past 12 years of memories with my beautiful boy, instead of 12 years of grief and pain. I wouldn't have to imagine what my son would be like now, I would be able to hug him and tell him I love him and watch him grow into a man. But I lost all of that because of ONE mistake.

Christine has now made it her life's mission to work toward preventing this tragedy from happening to any other families and is hoping that her raw pain will raise awareness. "Car accidents are the number one killer of children, and statistics show that 80-90 percent of car seats are installed or used incorrectly!" she wrote. "Read that again and let it sink in. We are not protecting our children from the single greatest threat to their lives! It's madness."

Related
The Devastating Difference Between Car Seats That Left 1 Girl Unharmed and Her Sister Almost Dead

In many cases, like Kyle's, these deaths can be prevented simply from parents knowing better and being willing to speak up if they see something wrong. She wrote:

We try to protect our kids from everything from pesticides, GMOs, sharp furniture corners, and cancer, but then buckle them into unsafe car seats. I've lost friends and family members because they were offended that I pointed out their incorrect car seat usage. But to say nothing and have another child's death on my conscience is not something I'm willing to risk.

So please, speak up if you see a child in a dangerous situation. You could save a life. Children's lives are more important than parents egos. If someone would have done so for me, Kyle would still be here. We have a lot of work to do but I know we can save lives if we work together to share Kyle's story and message. Car seat safety is not a "parenting choice," it's a matter of physics and facts.

Image Source: YouTube user Growing Humans
Join the conversation
Health And SafetyParenting NewsHealth And WellnessLittle KidsCar Seats
Join The Conversation
Walt Disney World
by Kelsey Garcia
Viral Facebook Post on Homophobia in Australia
LGBTQ rights
A Gay Cafe Owner Had the Perfect Facebook Response to a Homophobic Couple
by Eleanor Sheehan
Conor Maynard and Pixie Lott Singing to "Despacito" Video
Viral Videos
by Celia Fernandez
Health and Safety
by Terry Carter
Video of Girl With Tick Paralysis
Little Kids
Every Parent Needs to See What "Tick Paralysis" Did to This Girl
by Lauren Levy
Video of Baby Being Rescued from Hot Van While Mom Shopped
Viral Videos
This 2-Year-Old Survived After Being Knowingly Left in a Hot Car, but It's Not a Happy Ending
by Kate Schweitzer
Mom Rewrites Daughter's Working Moms Worksheet
Little Kids
by Alessia Santoro
Heart Guard Baseball Shirt For Kids
Little Kids
If Your Kid Plays Sports, This Is the 1 Thing You Need to Buy — According to a Grateful Dad
by Lauren Levy
Stranger Helps After Mom's Car Breaks Down With Kids
Parenting
A Complete Stranger Saved This Mom and Her 4 Kids but Wanted 1 Major Thing in Return
by Lauren Levy
When Can Kids Drink Fruit Juice?
Babies
The 1 Thing Experts Warn Isn't Nearly as Healthy For Babies as Parents Think
by Kate Schweitzer
Smart Women Less Likely to Have Kids
Parenting
The Smarter You Are, the Fewer Children You Want, Science Says
by YourTango
Video of Mom Pulling Fingernails Out of Boy's Gums
Little Kids
Parents Be Warned: This Horrifying Video Is What Can Happen When Kids Bite Their Nails
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds