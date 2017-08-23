 Skip Nav
Parenting
7 Things Your Kids Will Remember About You When They're Grown Up
Little Kids
The Hysterical Differences Between Your First and Second Child
Food and Activities
May the Force Be With Your Kids' Birthday Cakes
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
14 '80s Movies You NEED to Show Your Kids Today (and Not a Disney Movie in Sight)

Every generation has their flicks. My parents made me sit through Lawrence of Arabia and The Godfather, but few flicks are as generationally relevant as the classic '80s films so many of us grew up watching. I'm looking at you, John Hughes. You defined a generation. You taught us what it meant to be an angsty teen. You provided us with hours upon hours of VHS enjoyment!

With news that Pretty in Pink will be returning to theaters next month for the flick's 30th anniversary (yes, we are that old), I quickly started brainstorming my favorite movies from my childhood that my kids MUST see. It isn't pretty — '80s fashion leaves much to be desired — but the stories stand the test of time and give kids a glimpse at life before cell phones, texting, and the Internet, along with some great life lessons. Read on to see what you should add to your family's movie-night list now!

Related
These Are the 15 Movies From the '90s That You Need to Watch With Your Kids
These Are the 15 Movies From the '00s That Your Kids Need to See
These Are the 10 Disney Channel Original Movies Your Kids Need to See

Big
Adventures in Babysitting
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Back to the Future
The Goonies
Ghostbusters
Beetlejuice
The Princess Bride
Top Gun
Rocky IV
The Karate Kid
Can't Buy Me Love
Pretty in Pink
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Kid TV And MoviesNostalgiaJohn Hughes
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
101 Totally Rad Halloween Costumes Inspired by the '80s
by Hilary White
Best Lip Smackers
Nostalgia
by Sarah Siegel
Fashion Trends That Were Big in 1997
Nostalgia
After 20 Years, 1997's Top Fashion Trends Are Back in Style
by Samantha Sutton
Best '90s Movie Soundtracks
Nostalgia
29 Essential '90s Movie Soundtracks
by Maggie Pehanick
Nintendo's Super Mario Has His First Gray Hair
Beauty News
Nintendo's Super Mario Has Gray Hair and Is Now a Silver Fox!
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds