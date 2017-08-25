These Are the 15 Movies From the '90s That You Need to Watch With Your Kids

 Skip Nav
Growing up in the '90s was the best of both worlds: I had epic '80s movies to play over and over again, and I got to live through 10 years of amazing film releases, many of which have stuck with me my whole life (and are still on constant rotation).

I spent half of 1997 begging my mom to buy me the Heart of the Ocean necklace, the better part of the late '90s trying to re-create "The Blob" with my camp friends (to no avail and with only minor injuries), and most of the decade singing "Dude (Looks Like a Lady)," "My Girl," and "We Are the Champions" at the top of my lungs. It was an exciting time to be alive, and though your children may never know what it was like to wait for a VHS tape to rewind (torture), these films need to be on a must-watch list so they can get a proper education of '90s culture.

Read through for the 15 movies from the '90s that you need to watch with your kids.

And be sure to check out these must-see flicks too:

Mrs. Doubtfire
Matilda
The Sandlot
Free Willy
Jack
The Little Rascals
Titanic
The Mighty Ducks
Forrest Gump
Home Alone
Life Is Beautiful
My Girl
Dennis the Menace
Heavy Weights
10 Things I Hate About You
