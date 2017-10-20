 Skip Nav
Drink — I Mean, Deck — the Halls With These Alcohol-Filled Ornaments

Why have a glittery ornament when you can have one filled with whiskey, gin, or even vodka? Leading up to the holidays, the geniuses over at The Lakes Distillery have created boozy ornaments containing the three types of alcohol. In addition to selling individual ornaments containing a healthy pour, the distillery is also offering gift sets consisting of six smaller baubles.

While this is the perfect way for adults to get into the Christmas spirit, you might want to be careful if you have precocious teenagers running around. Since the distillery is based in the UK, shoppers in the US will have to contact the company before placing an order to receive a delivery quote. Ahead, see all of the alcoholic options it has to offer this year.

The One British Blended Whiskey Bauble ($26)
The One British Blended Whiskey Bauble Gift Set ($46)
The Lakes Gin Bauble ($26)
The Lakes Gin Bauble Gift Set ($46)
The Lakes Vodka Bauble ($26)
The Lakes Vodka Bauble Gift Set ($46)
