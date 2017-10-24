The Most Comfortable Sneaker Brand Just Launched a Line For Your Kids

If you've ever had to bargain with your kid to put on their shoes, only to leave them with a sour face because of discomfort or general distate for the shoe, this moment in time is over. You've likely already heard of the cult-favorite ultracomofrtable sneaker brand Allbirds (and if you're anything like us you own quite a few pair), and it just launched a line for your little loved one. Smallbirds are just as cute as you'd expect, plus they're machine-washable, breathable, and stretchy, which is critical for growing feet. Get ready to shop.