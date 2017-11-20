11 Alternative Christmas Trees Your Cat Won't Be Able to Destroy

You might have made a conscious choice to stop buying them, or your cat's Grinch-like behavior might have forced you to think about an alternative. Either way, rest assured: a Christmas tree doesn't have to be green and fluffy to be enjoyed. Whether you love colors or are more of a minimalist at heart, there are plenty of other ways to deck your home — and you'll definitely enjoy not having to worry about the falling pine needles! Read on to get all the inspiration you need, and then stay on that eco-friendly bandwagon by getting a reusable advent calendar.