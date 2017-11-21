 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Hormonal Cycle-Based Skincare Line Is What Pregnant and Breastfeeding Mamas Need

Amareta Prenatal and Breastfeeding Skincare

This Hormonal Cycle-Based Skincare Line Is What Pregnant and Breastfeeding Mamas Need


Ever notice how closely correlated your skin's condition and hormonal cycles are? So did the geniuses behind Amareta, an enlightened beauty brand that tailors its products to women's specific hormonal changes. "We believe that beauty routine should be customized to each phase of the hormonal cycle and tailored to specific skin needs to deliver best results," Amareta writes on its website. The specific phases Amareta addresses include menstruation, pregnancy, and breastfeeding.

As if thoughtfully designed skin care for your specific hormonal makeup wasn't impressive enough, Amareta also has a conscience; it won't put anything questionable into its products, banning over 40 ingredients many other natural skincare brands commonly use and keeping products free of hormone-disrupting chemicals and any synthetic preservatives or fragrances.

So what ingredients does Amareta include? Its Tender Care Breast Oil ($68) is made of sweet almond oil and evening primrose oil to soothe chapped and sensitive skin and ease pain from nursing. And the Grow Together Belly Oil ($36) is filled with skin-nourishing ingredients — to prevent stretch marks and support elasticity — and subtle fragrances to soothe expecting moms. It was even lauded by one reviewer as the only thing that helped her belly itching!

ADVERTISEMENT

There are many skincare choices for expecting and postpartum mamas you can check out on Amareta's website, but if you can't decide which one is best, we suggest you go for one of its helpful packages, such as the 1st Trimester Set ($70) or the Nursing Set ($95). Genius, we know.


Image Source: Amareta
Tender Care Breast Oil
$68
from amareta.com
Buy Now
Grow Together Belly Oil
$36
from amareta.com
Buy Now
1st Trimester Set
$70
from amareta.com
Buy Now
Nursing Set
$95
from amareta.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
SkincareBreastfeedingPregnancy
Shop Story
Read Story
Tender Care Breast Oil
from amareta.com
$68
Grow Together Belly Oil
from amareta.com
$36
1st Trimester Set
from amareta.com
$70
Nursing Set
from amareta.com
$95
Shop More
Fisher-Price Early Learning Toys SHOP MORE
Fisher-Price
Fun Feelings Monster Learning Toy
from Nordstrom Rack
$16.99$12.97
Fisher-Price
Smart Scan Word Dash
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$24.99
Fisher-Price
Coffee Cup Teether
from Target
$4.99
Fisher-Price
Brilliant Basics Corn Popper Push Toy
from Target
$9.69$8.73
Fisher-Price
Bubbles On-the-Go Baby Dome
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$69.99
Target Furniture SHOP MORE
Target
Butler Specialty End Table Light Brown
from Target
$239.99
Target
Project 62 Soriano Square Arm Channel Tufted Chair
from Target
$249.99
Linon Home Décor
Linon Bookcase Gray 4 Shelf
from Target
$159.99$111.99
Target
Project 62 Linhigh Woven Wire End Table
from Target
$99.99
Target
Project 62 Verken Mid Century Modern Settee Bench
from Target
$149.99
Target Furniture AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Living
46 Affordable Gifts For Men in Their 20s
by Tara Block
Gift Guide
28 Affordable and Fun Games to Play This Holiday Season
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Living
300 Affordable Last-Minute Gift Ideas
by Tara Block
Affordable Decor
23 Affordable Target Finds to Freshen Your Fall Home
by Kate McKenna
Patagonia Half-zip Sweaters AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
amixofmin
brittanyannemonroe
kellyinthecity
blondetwinmom
Target Furniture AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thehomedesignco
blissfulabodeinteriors
viewfrommyheels
threetimesahome
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds