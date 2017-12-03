 Skip Nav
WHOA — Amazon Is Kicking Off 12 Days of Deals, and They're Gonna Be Good
WHOA — Amazon Is Kicking Off 12 Days of Deals, and They're Gonna Be Good

If your holiday shopping list is taking over your life, you may be in luck, because Amazon is offering jaw-dropping deals on presents for everyone you can think of. Whether you need activewear for the fitness buff, home goods, or toys to keep your toddler's ever-curious mind occupied, Amazon's 12 Days of Deals will slash prices on hundreds of items. From Sunday, Dec. 3, through Thursday, Dec. 14, the retailer will unveil new deals every day surrounding a specific theme. Check out what's currently on sale to get a taste, then come back here every night at midnight PT for the next batch of items.

Starting at midnight PT each day, deals will revolve around the below themes:

Dec. 3: Active
Dec. 4: DIY
Dec. 5: Stylist
Dec. 6: Kids
Dec. 7: Gamer
Dec. 8: Outdoor
Dec. 9: Chef
Dec. 10: Media
Dec. 11: Tech
Dec. 12: Homebody
Dec. 13: Pets
Dec. 14: Hobbyist

As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Rockland Hardside Spinner 3-Piece Luggage Set
from amazon.com
$105
Sunbeam Sherpa/Mink Heated Throw
from amazon.com
$39
Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord Free Vacuum
from amazon.com
$184
