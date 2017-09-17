 Skip Nav
Parenting
3-Year-Olds Are Kinda the Worst and Here's Why
Kid Shopping
10 Nursery Storage Hacks to Help You Save Space
Nostalgia
Rewind! Remembering Our Favorite Kids Movies of All Time
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Every Animated Movie You Were Obsessed With From the '90s That Your Kid Needs to See

As a kid who grew up in the '90s, I can fondly recall popping in a VHS tape first thing in the morning only to rewind it and replay it all day long (and they say screen time is a recent issue . . . ). I had a steady rotation of well-loved tapes that I stacked next to the small, boxy television in my room (only-child perks), many of which were animated. Although most adults look back fondly on the Disney movies of that decade, there were so many bangers in the animated movie category that came out in those 10 years that didn't stem from Walt Disney, which people tend to forget about.

Ahead, the ultimate list of animated movie from the '90s that you were obsessed with as a kid — which you now need to binge-watch with your own kids.

Related
These Are the 15 Movies From the '90s That You Need to Watch With Your Kids

Toy Story (1995)
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest (1992)
The Pagemaster (1994)
Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Thumbelina (1994)
A Bug's Life (1998)
The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
Once Upon a Forest (1993)
DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990)
The Lion King (1994)
We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story (1993)
Pocahontas (1995)
A Troll in Central Park (1994)
Doug's 1st Movie (1999)
Jetsons: The Movie (1990)
Mulan (1998)
The Rugrats Movie (1997)
Aladdin (1992)
Pokémon: The First Movie (1998)
Hercules (1997)
The Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists (1996)
James and the Giant Peach (1996)
Space Jam (1996)
Toy Story 2 (1999)
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
The Iron Giant (1999)
A Goofy Movie (1995)
Tarzan (1999)
Anastasia (1997)
Antz (1998)
13
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Kid TV And MoviesNostalgiaDisney
Join The Conversation
Sharon Tate
by Brittney Stephens
Sister Act 2017 Reunion Video
Nostalgia
by Quinn Keaney
Disney World Facts
Walt Disney World
39 Disney World Facts That Even Die-Hard Fans Don't Know
by Hilary White
All-Time Best Children's Movies
Nostalgia
Rewind! Remembering Our Favorite Kids Movies of All Time
by Laura Marie Meyers
Disneyland Halloween Food 2017
Disney
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds