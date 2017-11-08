The Best Baby Names Based on Zodiac Signs

If you're expecting a baby, whether it's your first or fourth, choosing a name can be pretty daunting. While you may want to wait to meet your baby before settling on a name, it's always nice to have a few options picked out beforehand. But where do you start? If you're looking for a little bit of guidance for names that might fit your little one's personality, look no further than their zodiac sign. Keep reading to see some of our favorite baby names for each sign!