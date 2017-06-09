14 Baby Shower Gifts For Moms Who Love Their Sleep

Nothing is guaranteed once you become a parent, but most people can confidently assume that motherhood will definitely come with a lot less sleep (unfortunately!). Most new parents have a difficult time with the sleepless nights early on, but for some women who are passionate about their sleep, this can be an ever harder adjustment to make. Help a mama who's serious about her snoozing embrace her new role with a gift that honors her love of a good night's rest.

From sassy mugs to the perfect nursery book, check out these 14 must-have gifts for mamas who are all about sleeping.