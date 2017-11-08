 Skip Nav
The Royals
15 Times Kate Middleton Was Totally Just a Regular Mom
Holiday Fashion
Get Your Holiday Spirit Ready! We Found 15 Christmas Sweaters on Amazon For Under $22
Family Life
20 Must-Have Classic Children's Books — and When to Introduce Them
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Basketball Mug Brings Playing With Your Food to a Whole New Level

Who wouldn't want to shoot hot-chocolate hoops with marshmallows?! That's exactly what you can do with The Mug With a Hoop, a fun product originally designed by a boy named Max, who created the first mug in art class when he was eight years old.

When we came across the mug on Amazon, it struck us as the perfect, playful holiday gift for sports fans. Not into basketball? Don't worry, there are different variations of the mug for soccer, football, baseball, and hockey fans. Meanwhile, Max has dyslexia, and a note on his Amazon page explains that five percent of the company's profits go to dyslexia-related charities and nonprofits. This may be one time playing with your food is absolutely, 100 percent encouraged.

Related
15 '90s Toys You Can Buy For Your Kids (or Yourself) Today
The Mug With A Goalpost Football Mug
The Mug With a Glove
The Soccer Mug With a Goal
The Hockey Mug With a Net
The Mug With a Hoop
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Gifts Under $25Hot ChocolateGift GuideStocking StuffersHoliday
Gift Guide
We're in Love — These 12 Kate Spade Bags Are at the Top of Our Wish Lists This Year
by Krista Jones
Best Highlighter Gifts
Gift Guide
Your Friend Will Cry Sparkling Tears of Joy Over These 16 Highlighter Gifts
by Sarah Siegel
Best Lululemon Gifts
Holiday Fitness
15 Lululemon Gifts For Everyone on Your Christmas List
by Anna Quinlan
Gifts For a Long-Distance Boyfriend
Gift Guide
16 Thoughtful Gifts For Your Long-Distance Guy
by Nicole Yi
Best Gifts For Men in Their 30s
Relationships
30 Gifts Your 30-Something Boyfriend Will Want This Year
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds