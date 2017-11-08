This Basketball Mug Brings Playing With Your Food to a Whole New Level

Who wouldn't want to shoot hot-chocolate hoops with marshmallows?! That's exactly what you can do with The Mug With a Hoop, a fun product originally designed by a boy named Max, who created the first mug in art class when he was eight years old.

When we came across the mug on Amazon, it struck us as the perfect, playful holiday gift for sports fans. Not into basketball? Don't worry, there are different variations of the mug for soccer, football, baseball, and hockey fans. Meanwhile, Max has dyslexia, and a note on his Amazon page explains that five percent of the company's profits go to dyslexia-related charities and nonprofits. This may be one time playing with your food is absolutely, 100 percent encouraged.