Benefits of an Only Child
The Surprising Perks to Having a Small Family
Some say one is the loneliest number, but when it comes to children, it just may be the best number around. While a Brady Bunch-sized family has its benefits, there are plenty of perks to a smaller family unit.
Wondering what number is right for you? Here are some reasons why it's smart to stop after one.
These reasons are mostly about the benefit of the parents, not the kid. I have an only child--7 year-old girl, and we are nearing mid-40s. She doesn't have friends outside of school, and I'm feeling really guilty lately about not trying harder for a second. So, she'll be able to go to whatever college she wants....that's not all life is about.
Guess it's good that we just had our second since I'm not in any kind of hurry to get through the part of my life where I have kids. And I sincerely hope no parent ever let's their child know they are, no matter how old that child may be. But then I have to wash my own clothes, so I don't see an issue in washing someone else's too.
Talk about the most shallow and silly reasons why to only gave one child. My husband had no siblings and he very much wishes he'd had brothers and sisters. He becomes sad on family holidays when he sees me with my siblings wishing he had the same.
That was awful awful awful. I was an only child and wouldn't wish it on anyone. This whole article seemed aimed at showing what a convenience it is for the parent and virtually nothing (except they'll be more independent and by independent you mean isolated and solitary) about the benefits (or lack of) for the child.
Besides 6 and 8 this list is utterly ridiculous lol (IMO)!!
Love the idea, but my child autism she would great with a brother or sister. My child is independ already. It that enough.