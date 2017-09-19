According to POPSUGAR Readers, These Are the 5 Most Shopped Maternity Pieces

When it comes to shopping for maternity clothes, personal referrals are everything. Friends, coworkers, and family can vouch for the fit and cut of pieces they've discovered, but what about people beyond your immediate network? Curious as to what POPSUGAR readers were actually thinking — and buying — we decided to take a glimpse into their (well, your!) favorites. See what five stylish maternity items expecting moms-to-be are buying this month.