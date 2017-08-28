 Skip Nav
These 29 Parenting Hacks Are Serious Game Changers For 2017

Sometimes being a parent feels like an endless whirlwind of meltdowns mixed with tears. And even though many moms vowed to start 2017 off right and to have the most productive year yet, this resolution may feel completely unattainable as the weeks pass. But thankfully, these 29 parenting tricks are total game changers (think of the time you could save!) and will leave you wondering how you've made it this far without them.

Drip-less Popsicles
Make Shoe Shopping Easier
Use a Pacifier For Medicine
Make Homemade Chipwiches
Keep Apples From Turning Brown
Save Your Cup Holders
Cool Down Their Sunburn
Painlessly Pull Out a Splinter
Microwave 2 Bowls at Once
Use Marshmallows to Cure a Sore Throat
Create an On-the-Go Coloring Case
Turn Your Old iPhone Into an iPod Touch For Your Kids
Make Kids' Slippers Slip-Proof
Transform Bathroom Storage With a Pegboard
Easy Peel Mandarin Oranges
