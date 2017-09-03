 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Totally Tasteful Baby Shower Games

As grown women, we can agree there's really nothing worse than being forced to sniff diapers full of melted chocolate bars, do a blind taste test of baby food, or humiliate our formerly dignified friend by guessing her weight or waist circumference.

In the interest of putting an end to bad baby shower games, we've culled some ideas that are tasteful and appropriate and won't have half of your guests plotting their escape. Here's to a shower full of grown-up, humiliation-free fun!

baby advice scrapbook
$15
Buy Now
new-baby-themed scrambled word game
$30
Buy Now
celebrity baby name game
$8
Buy Now
I hope you . . .
$8
Buy Now
Baby Shower Bingo
$8
Buy Now
Baby Advice Scrapbook Pages
Scrambled Word Game
Celebrity Baby Name Game
I Hope You . . .
More Wishes For Baby
Guess Who?
Baby Bucket List
Custom Crossword Puzzle
Baby Name Game
Baby Shower Bingo
Start Slideshow
Food And ActivitiesBaby Showers
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds