10 Totally Tasteful Baby Shower Games

As grown women, we can agree there's really nothing worse than being forced to sniff diapers full of melted chocolate bars, do a blind taste test of baby food, or humiliate our formerly dignified friend by guessing her weight or waist circumference.

In the interest of putting an end to bad baby shower games, we've culled some ideas that are tasteful and appropriate and won't have half of your guests plotting their escape. Here's to a shower full of grown-up, humiliation-free fun!